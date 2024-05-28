Haven Golf Day raises money for victims of domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sponsored by TRiM Barbershops, the charity event took place at Oxley Park golf club on Thursday – it started at the clubhouse before the 21 teams headed out to the course for 18 holes of golf, mini competitions, and a chance to win trophies in categories such as 'nearest the pin' and 'longest drive'.

In Wolverhampton from April 2022 to March 2023, an estimated 10,500 people aged 16-74 were victims of domestic abuse and there were 11,000 reports to police of domestic abuse incidents, highlighting the 'significant need' for The Haven's holistic support.

The Haven Wolverhampton offers women and children a range of support services including a helpline, wellbeing and counselling services, community outreach, and financial and legal advocacy, as well as safe accommodation.

The charity is looking for businesses who are keen to promote themselves to new, local audiences by securing one of the golf day's last remaining tailored sponsorship packages.

The sponsorship options offer businesses a significant promotion opportunity, and the funds raised ensure that important services for women and children provided by the charity can continue.

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven Wolverhampton, said: "By supporting this event, sponsors will directly impact the lives of women and children affected by domestic abuse while fostering valuable connections with other like-minded businesses and individuals.

"Aligning with The Haven Wolverhampton in this way demonstrates a shared vision for a more inclusive, compassionate society."

To donate, contact give@havenrefuge.org.uk.