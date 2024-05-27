Survey – Wolverhampton drivers fourth most likely in country to run a red light

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Data on road collisions due to disobeying a traffic signal was analysed to produce the ranking of fourth for Wolverhampton, behind Westminster in first and Doncaster and Bradford in second and third respectively.

Personal injury experts at Claims.co.uk analysed data from the Home Office on the number of road collisions caused by drivers disobeying an automatic traffic signal in 2022. The figures across 100 areas were compared to the population per 100,000 people to determine the final ranking.

Wolverhampton had 6.77 traffic collisions per 100,000 people with 17 collisions due to drivers disobeying a traffic signal in 2022.

In top place, Westminster had 2.30 road collisions per 100,000 people. The City of Westminster reported 26 collisions due to ignoring a traffic light in 2022 – this being the greatest number among the top ten.

In second was Doncaster, with 9.11 crashes for every 100,000 individuals. In 2022, the city experienced a total of 10 collisions caused by drivers disregarding a traffic signal.

Third in the ranking was Bradford, with 25 road collisions throughout the year – the second highest amount among the top ten. Against the population, that equates to 8.52 incidents per 100,000 inhabitants.

Southampton came fifth, Kensington and Chelsea sixth and Bournemouth seventh with 5.87 road collisions for every 100,000 inhabitants.

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: : “It’s interesting to discover that four out of the leading ten areas are based in London.

"This suggests that driving instructors in the city perhaps need to emphasise the importance of traffic lights and the dangers that can occur by disobeying them.

“But regardless of where drivers are located, it’s crucial they all stop at red lights to ensure safety on the roads. Failing to do so doesn’t only impose risk to yourself, but also to other drivers.”