Meet the man who designed the tallest and fastest rollercoaster in the country and has 'every kid's dream job'
The tallest and fastest rollercoaster in the country has opened at Thorpe Park, and was designed by a theme park fanatic from Wolverhampton.
By Lauren Hill
Hyperia, a golden goddess-themed ride, has been launched at the Surrey-based attraction.
It was created by John Burton, who is the senior creative lead at Merlin Magic Making – the powerhouse for creative ideas for rides, entertainment and hotels across the group's portfolio of attractions.
The 32-year-old said launching the ride, which is one of more than 25 huge projects, is a 'dream come true'.
"I have the awesome job of designing rides like Hyperia down here at Thorpe Park. It's every kid's dream job!"