Meet the man who designed the tallest and fastest rollercoaster in the country and has 'every kid's dream job'

Hyperia, a golden goddess-themed ride, has been launched at the Surrey-based attraction.

It was created by John Burton, who is the senior creative lead at Merlin Magic Making – the powerhouse for creative ideas for rides, entertainment and hotels across the group's portfolio of attractions.

The 32-year-old said launching the ride, which is one of more than 25 huge projects, is a 'dream come true'.

"I have the awesome job of designing rides like Hyperia down here at Thorpe Park. It's every kid's dream job!"