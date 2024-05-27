Fun event aims to get children and families out and active on bikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The ride on June 15 will set out from East Park in Wolverhampton, with cyclists making their way to Molineux before heading back to the park.

Next month's celebratory Kidical Mass event, organised by No Limits to Health working with the City of Wolverhampton Council, will be the first one held in the city and follows on from a successful event in Shrewsbury in April.

The ride is an opportunity for children to practise riding on public roads and cycling paths, taking advantage of visibility and safety in numbers.

Families are being invited to bring their own roadworthy bikes and take part in the relaxed 4.58-mile ride, which gets under way at about 12.15pm.

East Park will also be a hive of activity throughout the day from 11am to 3pm with cycling skills sessions for all ages in the park, information stalls, live performances, bike repairs and refreshments.

There will also be a chance to meet Perry the Bull, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games mascot and speak to representatives from British Cycling.

Participants will follow a route that will take in designated cycle routes developed by Wolverhampton Council as part of its efforts to encourage safe and sustainable travel.

Councillor Qaiser Azeem, cabinet member for transport and green city at Wolverhampton Council, said: "Wolverhampton Council is working hard to secure funding and develop schemes which will make cycling a safer and more attractive travel option for people.

"As a city we are committed to improving our infrastructure for more sustainable transport and reducing carbon emissions and cycle schemes will help us to achieve that aim."

The event in Wolverhampton is the ambition of Sam Henry, Director of No Limits to Health.

He said: "Cycling is something most people can do to become healthier and happier.

"I am delighted to see how new cycling routes are being developed in my city with the help of the city council and I want everyone to know about them and use them.

"Bikeability do some great work in schools and this is also a wonderful opportunity for children to put some of the skills they have learned into practise with their parents.

"We also expect there to be some bicycles available to hire on the day."

The city's Cycling Ambassador and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Hugh Porter MBE said: "I am very keen to encourage all people but especially young people to cycle whether for sport, travel or just for leisure."

There will be a pre-ride briefing on the day at 11.30am along with speeches from guests before the cyclists set off.

Representatives from the council-led Digital Wolves team will also be on hand in the park on the day to talk to people about Wolves Tech Aid.

The scheme refurbishes old and unwanted devices before donating them to schoolchildren and anyone who is digitally excluded.

The event coincides with both the National Bike Week from June 10 to June 16 and Great Big Green Week from June 8 to June 16.

Children must be accompanied on the ride, parts of which will be on public roads, by a parent or guardian and everyone taking part is advised to wear a helmet.

Youngsters remaining in the park must also be accompanied by an adult.

Any parents who are confident cyclists and can help as marshals on the day are asked to contact No Limits to Health via nolimitstohealth@gmail.com or 07888 055992.

To take part register for free at Kidical Mass Wolverhampton, go to nolimitstohealth.com/kidicalmasswolverhampton.