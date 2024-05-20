Find a supportive place to talk honestly about cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The group, which is open to everyone, will take place on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 1pm until 3pm at the Long Knowle Community Centre in Wolverhampton.

Sessions, which have been organised through The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, aim to provide space for people to talk, listen and learn in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Jo O’Sullivan, Living With and Beyond Cancer support manager at the Trust, said: “Both me and my colleague Charles Perks came into post just over 18 months ago, working in the Macmillan centre, and we quickly realised that there was a gap in the services available to families, friends and carers whose loved ones have had a cancer diagnosis.

"We have a lot of families that do not want to ask questions or express their worries in front of their loved ones and we are hoping these groups will give them the opportunity to be able to open up.

“We will be able to signpost to resources available to reassure them there is help out there for them.

"We have also been approached by patients that are worried about their family members and we want to raise awareness that we are here for families too.

“We are hoping this group will help them realise they are not alone, and support is available for them to encourage them to talk openly and honestly in a safe environment without judgement and empower them.”

For more information, call 01902 695234 or email rwt-tr.macmillanwolverhampton@nhs.net