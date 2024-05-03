Police launch CCTV appeal following robbery of teenager on bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has released an image of one of the men it said it wanted to speak to following the incident on February 25 in Wolverhampton.

The force said that a 16-year-old boy had boarded a bus at Wolverhampton bus station and then had two people sit by him and begin threatening him, with the incident seeing the two allegedly attempt to take his phone, before taking his headphones and getting off at the next stop.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via 101 or live chat on the West Midlands Police website.

"If you have any information that can help please call 101 or contact us via live chat on our website and quote crime reference 20/269581/24.