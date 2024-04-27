Chance to help sponsor charity golf day for domestic abuse charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Haven Wolverhampton is inviting businesses to support domestic abuse victims at its sold-out Charity Golf Day sponsored by TRiM Barbershops on Thursday, May 23 by securing one of the event’s remaining corporate sponsorship packages.

The Haven Wolverhampton is more than a refuge provider; it offers women and children in need a range of support services including its helpline, wellbeing and counselling services, community outreach, and financial and legal advocacy, as well as its safe accommodation.

The charity is looking for businesses who are keen to promote themselves to new, local audiences by securing one of the golf day’s last remaining tailored sponsorship packages.

The sponsorship options not only offer businesses a significant promotion opportunity, but the funds raised also ensure that vital services for women and children provided by The Haven can continue.

The Charity Golf Day will take place at Wolverhampton’s Oxley Park Golf Club, beginning at the clubhouse with breakfast sandwiches, before the 21 teams head out to the course for 18 holes of golf, mini competitions, and a chance to win trophies in categories such as 'nearest the pin' and 'longest drive.'

An evening meal and entertainment will follow the day on the course, with ample opportunities for business exposure throughout.

The Haven Wolverhampton is offering three tailored sponsorship packages, with £50 for the Hole Sponsorship package and £200 each for the Refreshment and Entertainment Sponsorship packages.

The Hole Sponsorship package provides sponsors with the opportunity to display their company logo at the registration desk, ensuring maximum visibility as golfers sign in.

Sponsors can also include promotional materials in the golfer goody bags and have the option to display a company pull-up banner at the venue.

TRiM Barbershop will sponsoring the event and will be among the teams taking part in The Haven Wolverhampton's Charity Golf Day

The Refreshment Sponsorship package allows sponsors to have their pull-up banner displayed in the venue and business cards added to the goody bags, as well as their logo featured on a beer bucket that will be transported around the 18 holes during the day and logo stickers adorning the beer bottles.

Furthermore, The Haven’s staff will personally mention the sponsor's name when serving refreshments, and a formal thank you will be given during the event.

The Entertainment Sponsorship package includes business cards in the goody bags and a pull-up banner displayed in a prime location throughout the event.

Sponsors' company branding will be showcased on every evening table as the entertainment sponsor, and a special mention by the event compere to further increase exposure.

All sponsors will also receive a certificate of support highlighting the total amount raised for the charity.

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven Wolverhampton, said: “Sponsoring The Haven Wolverhampton's Charity Golf Day offers businesses and organisations a unique opportunity to showcase their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and contribute to our community.

"By supporting this event, sponsors will directly impact the lives of women and children affected by domestic abuse while fostering valuable connections with other like-minded businesses and individuals.

“In addition to the positive social impact and promoting goodwill amongst employees, clients, and the community, our sponsorship opportunities will help to enhance brand reputation and generate great exposure at our sold-out Charity Golf Day.

"Aligning with The Haven Wolverhampton in this way demonstrates a shared vision for a more inclusive, compassionate society.

"We look forward to partnering with businesses who want to improve the lives of women and children who have suffered.”

To secure a sponsorship package or learn more about the event, contact give@havenrefuge.org.uk