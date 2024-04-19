How ironic that company which ended speedway in Wolves hits the skids

Exactly a year ago the owners of Ladbrokes broke the hearts of speedway fans by evicting Wolves from Monmore Green Stadium. Though the glorious sounds, smells and sights of speedway had been part of Monmore Green's history for over a century, Entain just wanted the Ladbrokes Stadium for dogs.

And Entain shareholders could be forgiven for thinking that is exactly what they got, a company going to the dogs.

No sooner than Wolves fans had packed away their tear stained tissues and removed treasured memory, cup and pictures from the landlord from hell's property did Entain begin feeling the pinch.

Before the year was out investment bank Goldman Sachs downgraded Entain to "sell from buy" which was down to "concerns over business growth, particularly within its online division". And Goldman Sachs did not stop there, it is not known whether any of their team were speedway fans, but they also cut earnings per share estimates for 2024 and 2025, claiming they would be 30 per cent lower than previously stated.

Then Entain came a cropper with the taxman, who unlike the entire political establishment of Wolverhampton whose desperate pleas fell on deaf ears, cannot be ignored. In November the CPS announced a five year investigation into Entain's dealings in Turkey will see the company hit with an eye-watering bill.

The men in suits from the Government told Entain to pay £585.5m, they did give them an option to pay over four years though.

And it did not end there Entain had to pay £10m in costs to HMRC and CPS, and then as a final indignity, ordered to pay £20m to a charity. The successful prosecution by the CPS was a rare win over multi-national corporations who hide behind borders to evade taxes and justice. The case was down to bribery allegations against Entain's Turkey team.

The next month, December, Entain's well respected CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen stood down, sending shockwaves through the markets and a scramble to a long term replacement which has yet to be found.

She had led the company for three years and was responsible for expanding into America but shareholders were unhappy the company ended the year with losses over 9m and facing stronger UK gambling regulations despite lobbying.

However, Jette also was ultimately in charge for Entain's needless destruction of speedway in Wolverhampton along with Entain chairman Bill Simpson. Earlier this month, after the latest Entain financial figures came out chairman Bill said he was going to leave too. So the two people in charge who wrecked a city's motor sport with a flick of a signature are gone.

On the eve of the 2023 speedway season Entain informed Wolves it would be the last in the club's century old home. The lack of notice given to the club meant it had no chance of finding a new home in time for this year's season.

Spring and Summer Monday nights are quieter in Wolverhampton now without a sport so many cared about, and bonded about. Sadly there is no guarantee fans will ever see their beloved team compete again. Entain never gave fans or the city of Wolverhampton why they acted like a flat-track bully for no reason. Whatever money they could have made killing off Wolves speedway would be a drop in a ocean to the billions they are playing around with.

Certain fans promised never to enter a Ladbrokes or Coral shop again and boycott Entain's online shops, a futile but noble act. However, at one of the last Monmore meetings, a stranger came from town, wearing a waist coat full of speedway badges and a cowboy hat, his face was familiar, maybe he just reminded me of the heroes of teams gone by who stare fs have rom a picture frrom a different time.

No-one saw him arrive, or remember when he left, but several of us remember what he had said, and it wasn't a lazy cliche about karma, but: "A lot can happen in a year, life is like speedway, you never know what could be round the corner. Stranger things have happened than a once mighty landlord begging the wronged tenant to return for both their sakes."

Entain's share price on April 18, 2023 - the announcement Wolves would have to leave Monmore Green - 1,373.98.

Entain's share price on April 18, 2024 - 824.20