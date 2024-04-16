Road closures set to be in place for annual Sikh celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Roads across the Blakenhall area of Wolverhampton will be closed for several hours on Sunday as members of the Sikh community come together to parade through the streets in celebration of Vaisakhi.

The annual event is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world to mark the birth of the Khalsa and the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

It will be marked on Sunday by a colourful parade called Nagar Kirtan, which will pass through communities, allowing people of all faiths to join in the celebrations on the route.

Thousands of people are expected to line the route

The parade will start at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Sedgley Street at around 11.30am on Bromley Street before heading down Dudley Road through the shops and past Phoenix Park and onto Wolverhampton Road.

It will then take a right turn onto Dudding Road before turning onto Patricia Avenue up to the roundabout with Himley Crescent and onto Ednam Road, following the road down the junction with Goldthorn Hill.

The parade begins and ends at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Sedgley Street. Photo: Google Street Map

The parade will then turn left onto Goldthorn Hill and head up to Upper Villiers Street, where the parade will follow the road down past the Guru Nanak Teg Bahadur Gurdwara and back onto Bromley Street where the parade will end back at the Gurdwara.

There will be a number of road closures along the route between 11am and 1.30pm to allow for the parade to pass by, with the following roads closed to access:

Bromley Street

The turn onto Bromley Street will mark the beginning of the end of the parade. Photo: Google Street Map

Sedgley Street

Dudley Road

Cousins Street

Curzon Street

Byrne Road

Dudley Street will be the starting point. Photo: Google Street Map

Chapel Street

Napier Road

Ranelagh Road

Knox Road

Arthur Street

Phoenix Street

There will be a long run down Wolverhampton Road before a turn right. Photo: Google Street Map

Hawthorne Road

Wanderers Avenue

Poplar Street

Parkfield Road

Goldthorn Hill

Dudding Street will seen the parade head up hill. Photo: Google Street Map

Wolverhampton Road East

Greenly Road

Dudding Road

Ward Road

Ednam Road will be a scenic route through Goldthorn Park. Photo: Google Street Map

Patricia Avenue

Park Drive

Himley Crescent

Dudley Walk

Honor Avenue

The streets of Goldthorn Hill will be lined with people. Photo: Google Street Map

Rosemary Crescent

Ednam Road

Park Street South

Fowler Street

The parade will head down Upper Villiers Street towards the finish. Photo: Google Street Map

Upper Villiers Street

Argyle Road

Chetwynd Road

Cyprus Street

Moorfield Road

Cross Street South

Sunbeam Street

Marston Road

Lower Villiers Street