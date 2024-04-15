Wolves mad cafe set for two epic 12 hour shifts but will be smiling as they serve thanks to Premier safety

On Saturday, Wolves are playing their first Saturday night game against Arsenal which means Top Nosh cafe, just off Queen's Square, will be open from 7am as normal all the way till kick off.

And then on Wednesday against Bournemouth they will be doing the same, but they will be serving bacon butties with a smile on their face because Wolves will be in the Premier League again next year after clinching a point against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Top Nosh owner Jag Singh said: "We have to open longer when there are night games, normally we would close on a Saturday during the afternoon but because its the first Saturday night game we will open over 12 hours.

"However, after the result this weekend we know we will be in the Premier League next year, and that is fantastic for the city as a whole."

Despite the game being past dinner time Jag revealed Wolves fans will be eating breakfasts before the game.

He said: "Our fans love a bacon bap but it does not matter what time of day we are open, they love a breakfast!"