So is Wolverhampton one of the 'least polite' cities in the UK? Our hometown reporter does not agree

My thought has always been that if you don't live in a place, you don't get the right to denigrate it or run it down.

By James Vukmirovic
Lady Wulfrun stands proud outside St Peters Church

I have been to towns and cities I've considered drab or dated, like driving through Croydon and feeling like I was driving through East Berlin in 1985, but my feeling is that you shouldn't say anything unkind about it unless you've actually lived there and experienced it.

So, it was a surprise to find that my home city Wolverhampton had been ranked fourth on a list of the "least polite" cities in the UK, ranked only behind Manchester, London and the city I went to University at, Sunderland.

This ranking has come from a study, by Preply, which analysed thousands of Tripadvisor reviews, searching for phrases associated with politeness like "polite", "friendly", "welcoming", "fantastic", "would come again", and "outstanding", and gave a numbered score out of 10.

This data also included scores on safety and cleanliness too and a final number was produced, with Wolverhampton ranked as 9.5 out of 30, with words such as "depressing", "terrible" and "disappointing" being used.

While I will agree that all comments are subjective and based on the experiences of the person at the time, I take issue with the sweeping statement that Wolverhampton is a rude city.

It follows on from a Lonely Planet list in 2009 that named the city as the fifth worst place to live in the world and comes amid a continual barrage of derision at a place I have been happy to call my home since 1985.

Therefore, while I respect the rights of those who made the comments to their opinion, I beg to differ and will explain why.

