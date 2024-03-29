Wolverhampton woman undergoing cancer treatment warns signs to look out for

Alison Jones, whose care has been through The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), was diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer in 2023.

The 44-year-old sought medical advice after she started needing to go to the toilet more frequently and developed constant abdominal and pelvic pain.

She was required to have emergency surgery to remove her left ovary and fallopian tube, and is now sharing her story during Ovarian Cancer Month to 'educate others' about its potential symptoms.

Alison, from Wolverhampton, received five rounds of chemotherapy after her diagnosis, and last week underwent a full hysterectomy and removal of her omentum, which is a fold of peritoneum connecting the stomach with other abdominal organs.

"I'm relieved I have now got my major surgery out of the way," Alison said. "I spent six nights in hospital feeling drained physically and mentally. I shed a few tears but managed to pick myself up and focus on the recovery.

"I am now waiting on the results for the biopsies to see what happens next. I have been told I will be under the Gynaecology Service for at least five years."

Alison, who is an office administrator at an alarm and CCTV security company in Wolverhampton, said she was 'extremely shocked' after her diagnosis as she 'didn't know any of the potential symptoms'.

"The thought of having to tell my family that I had cancer was devastating. I think you go into a bubble of emotions of disbelief," she said.

"I'm thankful it has been found and treated. The thought of chemotherapy and surgery was quite worrying and the fact I was going to lose my hair, but the doctors and nurses in gynaecology and the Snowdrop Unit at New Cross Hospital have been amazing at putting my mind at ease."

She added that the Macmillan Centre at the hospital has been 'the best service' for her and have provided her with turbans, 'feel-better' sessions, and complimentary therapy for her mental and physical wellbeing.

Kelly Pritchard, support and information manager at Macmillan, said: "At Macmillan we know that cancer impacts more the just your health – it affects everyone and everything around you; like family, work and finances.

"Our centre at New Cross Hospital offers free, confidential advice and support. We're open 9am until 4pm Monday to Friday, so pop in for a cuppa and a meet a friendly face."

Although Alison is waiting to see if the cancer has been removed, due to the amount of people having cancer in her family she is also waiting for genetic testing to be carried out.

Alison Cooke, gynae-oncology clinical nurse specialist, said: "Over the past few years more treatment options for ovarian cancer have evolved and are available for patients.

"As a result, survival figures for people with ovarian cancer are continuously improving."

Alison is hoping her story will help raise awareness.

She said: "I would advise women to never neglect any kind of symptoms that they have or anything that is abnormal for them. Please seek medical advice, no matter your age.

"I have been so lucky and grateful to have so much love and support off my family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues, they have all lifted me up and carried me along the journey."