Organisers announce return of Wolverhampton 10k

Almost 2,000 athletes of all abilities took part in this year's event last weekend.

Bright sunshine and dry conditions greeted runners as they set off from inside Molineux Stadium for the event organised in aid of good causes including official charity partner Compton Care.

RunThrough, the UK's largest and Europe’s fastest growing running events company, has now announced the Wolverhampton 10k will return on March 23, 2025.

Wolverhampton 10K runner in fancy dress last weekend

Runners of all levels are welcome to take part.

Starting and finishing at Molineux, the route promises a unique and memorable race experience.

Each mile of the course will be accurately marked out with distance flags, ensuring runners stay on track and motivated throughout the race.

Wolverhampton 10K warm up at Molineux last weekend

A team of dedicated helpers will be stationed along the course to provide encouragement and support, guiding participants all the way to the finish line.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Wolverhampton 10k in 2025, offering runners the opportunity to experience the excitement of racing through the heart of Wolverhampton," said Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough.

"With its fast and flat course and the iconic backdrop of the Molineux Stadium, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike."