Major £78m overhaul of M6 junction 10 finally complete

Drivers will now be able to use all lanes of the M6 Junction 10 island after it was announced that the final stage of the four-year-long upgrade works was completed on Thursday.

The project, which started in March 2020 has cost £78m to complete and has seen a number of major changes come to the motorway, in the form of traffic light management, lane creation and changes to the slip roads.

The works were started to ease congestion on the A454 Black Country Route Wolverhampton Road, and other roads linking to the major junction.

The works also looked to reduce queuing traffic on the motorway slip-roads and reduce 'rat-running' traffic on nearby routes.

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, said: "I think it's a fantastic engineering project and it has improved the area dramatically, I have heard a lot of praise already saying how efficient it is.

"It's a major investment for the area and we should all be grateful that it has finished on time and within budget."

The upgrade works were subjected to a number of complaints by residents of the area as the works progressed through the years. Some residents say that their houses have become almost unlivable due to the noise from the motorway.

Brian Powell, a resident of the area, said: "It's a complete waste of money. It hasn't improved anything, the hold-ups around the island are no different than what they used to be.

"One of the biggest problems is the phasing of the traffic lights, you get across the motorway and the lights turn red, but other lights are still green. If you get two lorries and the lights go red, you can't move."

However, Mr Bird said that as with other projects in the Walsall area, the improvement works were long overdue and that the improvements to the island are already visible to those who use it daily.

Mr Bird continued: "Like everything else, it's long overdue, it has had its critics, but those who use it every day have seen the improvements that it has made already.

"It's fantastic that it has been finished and it has already improved this stretch of road dramatically for those who use it."

Walsall Council have said that they plan to continue to work on the route with the council having a responsibility for the traffic light management and future landscaping work around the junction.

Walsall Council said: "Walsall Council has responsibility for operating the traffic lights through the junction. Minor adjustments, for example to traffic light timings, might need to be made to ensure traffic is running as smoothly as possible. National Highways will also be reviewing the junction’s performance and taking remedial action where necessary.

"We’ll also return for snagging and landscaping work around the junction. While most of these activities will be away from the road, we may occasionally need to close lanes to keep our workforce and drivers safe. We’ll reduce disruption by working during off-peak times or overnight.

"Separate from the junction 10 improvement scheme, planned bridge joint repairs and other maintenance work on the motorway between junctions 8 and 10 will start next month."

