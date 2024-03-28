Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Wolves Foundation said it was proud to name Suzi Perry as its newest ambassador and that the TV presenter and broadcaster was relishing the opportunity to play her part in raising awareness of the charity’s wide-ranging work.

Suzi Perry said she has always been not only a devoted Wolves fan but a keen advocate of all things Wolverhampton.

That advocacy will now extend to the club’s official charity, where, having initially become involved with the Molineux Memories group, Suzi said she is ready to help ‘tell the stories’ and raise awareness of the wide range of Foundation projects.

She said: “I’m from Wolverhampton, I was born in Wolverhampton and went to school and college here.

“I grew up as a Wolves fan and my DNA is very much old gold and black.

“Wherever I have been in the world, I have always considered myself to be a Wolf, batting off some of the stuff that people say about Wolverhampton, whether it’s the fun accent that we have or the area that we are from.

“I am really proud to come from Wolverhampton, I love the sense of community and, most of all, the sense of humour.”

Suzi’s successful career has taken her far and wide, working for some of the world’s biggest broadcasters on many different programmes.

The broadcaster is a proud Wulfrunian and a lifelong Wolves supporter

Currently heading up coverage on TNT Sports for the MotoGP World Championship, Suzi previously played the same role for Formula 1 on BBC One, becoming the first ever female anchor to host the coverage.

Almost three decades of media work, the majority on live broadcasting, have also featured covering Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, the London Marathon, Trooping the Colour, the Olympics, the Great North Run and the Boat Race.

Away from sport, Suzi’s TV credits include presenting Treasure Hunt, the Gadget Show, Watchdog and the National Lottery, while she has also presented regularly on BBC Radio 2 and 5 Live, and penned columns for the Daily Telegraph and The Times.

She said she was looking forward to providing a really positive impact to the life of the Wolves Foundation.

She said: “I have watched the Wolves Foundation grow over the years, and have been so impressed with the number of different projects they are now involved in across the city.

“From mental health projects through to health in general and across the age range from young children to people attending Molineux Memories, they are delivering so much for so many different people.

“Molineux Memories is a group I have a really personal interest in having found out about it through a friend, delivering a lifeline to people who have dementia and their families.

“I have been an ambassador for different charities over the years but I also really wanted to get involved with the Foundation because it feels right.

Suzi Perry will work on different projects run by the Foundation

“I want to be able to give back to Wolverhampton and to help wherever I can.

“With my work I feel that I am a storyteller predominantly, and if I can help to tell the stories of Wolves Foundation and front a few different projects, I will be delighted.”

The Wolves Foundation said it was excited to have Suzi on board and joining the existing group of ambassadors.

Head of the Foundation, Will Clowes said: “We are thrilled to welcome Suzi to our team of ambassadors in what is really positive news for Wolves Foundation.

“We know the depth of her passion for Wolves as a lifelong supporter, but on top of that, she has forged an incredibly successful career which can serve as an inspiration for our younger participants.

“Suzi is really enthusiastic about contributing wherever she can across our different projects and everyone at the Foundation are really looking forward to working with her.”