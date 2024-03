Easter supermarket opening times for Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

All major retailers will have reduced hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday, which are both bank holidays, with all superstores closed on Easter Sunday itself.

Saturday remains a normal trading day, so most hours are the same as usual - though some stores will also be open for a shorter amount of time that day too.

Below is a round-up of when the major retailers' branches across the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire will be open over the coming days so you know when you'll be able to go to your local supermarkets before things return to normal on Tuesday.

Aldi

All stores

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Asda

Bloxwich, Heath Town, Netherton, Sedgley, Walsall (St Matthews)

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-10pm

Brierley Hill

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-8pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-8pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-8pm

Cannock

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 6am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 6am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7.30am-10pm

Cannock (Lichfield Road)

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 10am-6pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 10am-6pm

Coseley

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-10pm

Darlaston, Stafford

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 6am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 6am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 6am-10pm

Dudley

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-9pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-8pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-6pm

Great Bridge, Oldbury

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 24 hours

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - Midnight-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-10pm

Halesowen

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 6am-9pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 6am-9pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-9pm

Smethwich

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-10pm

Tipton

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-9pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-9pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-8pm

Wolverhampton

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 6am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 6am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-10pm

Lidl

Bilston, Blackheath, Brierley Hill, Cradley Heath, Dudley, Great Bridge, Stafford, Stourbridge, Walsall, West Bromwich, Willenhall, Wolverhampton (Blackhalve Lane)

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Wednesbury, Wolverhampton (Finchfield Hill)

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-8pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-8pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Morrisons

Aldridge, Bilston, Cannock, Kingswinford, Pendeford, Stone, Walsall (Lichfield Street), Walsall (Wallows Lane), Willenhall

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-8pm

Burntwood, Kidderminster, Wednesbury

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 6am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-8pm

Rugeley

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-9pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-8pm

Sainsbury's

Blackheath, Brierley Hill (Amblecote), Oldbury, Stafford, Wednesfield

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Cannock

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-11pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Perton, Wombourne

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Walsall (Reedswood)

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7.30am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Wolverhampton (St Marks)

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-11pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-11pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Tesco

All stores except Wolverhampton

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 6am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 6am-Midnight

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-6pm

Wolverhampton

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-11pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-6pm

Waitrose

Stourbridge

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-8pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-8pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-6pm