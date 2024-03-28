Cost-of-living concern after six cats are abandoned in Wolverhampton

The cats, including a pregnant mum, were rescued by the RSPCA after being left in cardboard boxes and cat carriers in Kitchen Lane on March 12.

They were all covered in fleas and had been left without food or water.

“It’s distressing for the cats to have been dumped in this way. It must have been so frightening for them. Thankfully they have been given the help and care they needed,” said RSPCA animal welfare officer Charlotte Holder.

Six cats were abandoned in Wolverhampton

“Sadly the cost of living crisis is one of the single biggest challenges facing animal welfare.

"Unfortunately, we’re seeing the impact on the frontline - with reports of abandoned animals soaring as owners resort to desperate measures.

"Our Animal Kindness Index found that a growing number of people are finding keeping pets more expensive, and worried about the costs of feeding their animals.

“We’re encouraging people to reach out for support if they are struggling. We’ve committed £1.5million of extra funding to crisis measures; launched a new cost of living hub, a dedicated telephone helpline, and our pet food bank partnerships continue to go from strength to strength.