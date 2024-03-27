Enjoy weekend of Easter fun at popular outdoors trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Kingswood Trust on Holyhead Road in Perton will be opening up over the Easter weekend to put on a number of different seasonal activities, which include photos with the Easter Bunny, games and a themed treasure hunt.

The events are due to take place on Saturday and Monday. The grounds of the trust will also be open for families to visit, play games, enjoy refreshments, see the pets and feed the sheep, with entries per car.

Community engagement officer at the trust Helen Heywood said there were plenty of activities and fun for families to have.

She said: "Join in the Easter trail, crafts and meet the Easter Bunny.

"Come and have fun this Easter holiday on Saturday, March 30 and Monday, April 1.

"We have lovely Easter activities, you can play games, get some refreshments at Woody’s Snack Stop, see the pets, feed the sheep and eat chocolate."

"Don’t forget that the entry is per car, so book your easter hunts with chocolate treat as eggstra.

"So, come and meet the Easter Bunny for a great photo opportunity."

Ethan McCaskill and Jude Taverner pose with the Easter Bunny ahead of the weekend

Ms Heywood also spoke about how the trust was working to make the whole site accessible for everyone.

She said: "At Kingswood Trust, we have many accessible paths and welcome assistance dogs.

"Light snacks and a selection of hot and cold drinks are available for sale and we have undercover shelters as well as picnic benches.

"There are toilets and handwashing facilities including outdoor hand-wash stations.

"Our volunteers are on hand to help and show you around. Just ask at Woody’s Snack Stop if you would like to speak to them.

"Any donations towards our charitable aims are always much appreciated.

"We look forward to seeing you."

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at eventbrite.co.uk/e/eggstravaganza-tickets-803887377787.