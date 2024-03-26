Most trolled Premier League footballer revealed – and he plays for Wolves

Being a famous footballer brings certain benefits, but it can also bring a darker reality.

Sports stars frequently find themselves at the receiving end of online trolling, with their social media profiles and online forums bombarded with nasty messages.

The situation became so dire that in 2021, Premier League clubs united for a four-day initiative to combat online abuse.

Liverpool FC even went as far as hiring a therapist to support their players in dealing with trolls.

New research carried out by Ticketgum has revealed the players who are trolled the most.

At the age of 22, Rayan Aït-Nouri has emerged as the most targeted Premier League footballer for online trolling.

The standout player for Wolverhampton Wanderers endured 123 adverse comments within a span of two months, averaging over two hurtful remarks per day.

His negativity rating stands at an alarming 97.8 out of 100.

Jaidon Anthony, who plays for Leeds United, ranks as the second most targeted footballer for online abuse in the Premier League.

Enduring 106 unfavourable comments over a two-month period and with a negativity rating of 89.2 out of 100, this star is facing significant scrutiny, with over 13 nasty remarks, weekly.

Despite recently signing his contract and receiving a comment praising him as 'One of United's most exciting prospects', Sheffield United star Oliver Arblaster faces significant online abuse.

He ranks as the third most targeted footballer online, enduring 86 negative comments on Reddit, resulting in a negativity sentiment score of 89 out of 100.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has come in third place, joint with Arblaster, with a negativity sentiment score of 89 out of 100.

He has received 88 negative comments over two months on Reddit. These comments include disparaging remarks such as labelling him as the "biggest fraud”.

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, was also revealed as the most trolled Premier League manager with a negativity sentiment score of 92.9/100 and 279 negative comments over eight weeks.

Mason Mount, from Manchester United, ranks as the fifth most targeted Premier League footballer for online trolling, with a score of 88.1 out of 100.

Despite the online abuse and negative problems, the Premier League has taken a proactive stance by establishing a unit dedicated to tracking down online trolls who target players with threat.

To carry out the research, Ticketgum analysed Reddit post data from October to December 2023.