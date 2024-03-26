Black Country restaurant ready to bring sounds of Nashville to the Black Country with special country nights

Rodeos in Wolverhampton will be the setting for a show by Country music star Kirstie Kraus, who will be playing a show at the restaurant on Friday evening.

The show is one of a number of live performances being put on at the venue on the edge of the city centre and owner Simon Parton said it was about bringing the real taste of Nashville in music and food.

He said that after a recent trip to the city in Tennessee, he had got a stage set up at the restaurant and signed up a number of artists from the home of Country music.

He said: "We’re delighted to announce that some of Nashville's brilliant country singers are swapping regular gigs on the broadway strip for a trip over the pond and a set at our very own Honky Tonk Country Bar in Wolverhampton.