Members of Wolverhampton Pensioners' Convention claim they will end up paying more income tax as a result of the two per cent cut in National Insurance payments awarded to working Britons.

The Government hopes the cut will save the average worker £450 per year, but critics claim retired workers will be paying out more in taxes and therefore not benefit.

Group chairman Graham Childs said: "At this month's meeting it was agreed that the Budget did nothing for pensioners. The triple lock will mean paying more income tax.

"To support pensioners we are calling on the Government to make that state pension non-taxable. We also want to know why the UK pension is among the lowest in Europe. In Norway a small nation the pension is double ours.

"Some pensioners are faring okay, especially if they have private pensions and the state pension - but if they are living only on the state pension things are a bit dire."

Residents over the age of 66 do not pay National Insurance.

The convention meets on the second Friday of the month and the next meeting is on April 12 at the Electric Club, in St Mark's Road, Chapel Ash, from midday. Anyone of ‘pensionable age’ is welcome to attend, to make new friends and get advice.