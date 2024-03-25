How a raffle win of a Lego car in Wolverhampton lead to a large donation to help leukaemia patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jon McNaughton, whose son Elliott has leukaemia, won an adult Lego car in a competition on LinkedIn hosted by one of the assembly technician’s suppliers Rebound Electronics.

Instead of claiming the prize, Jon, from Codsall, put it on eBay to raise money for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity, raising £2,000.

The Trust has cared for the three-and-a-half-year-old, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) in June 2022.

ALL is where cancerous cells build up in the bone marrow, until eventually there’s no room for normal blood cells to be made there.

Rebound Electronics set up a crowdfunder to raise money for the Paediatric department at RWT and its £500 target soon hit £1,000, while the Dubai-based company generously match funded the pot to double the total to £2,000.

It also donated tickets to ‘Brick Fest Live’ for the family, an exhibition of a million bricks at the NEC, and a Lego voucher for Elliott.

Jon McNaughton said: “Rebound don’t really know me so for the staff to do what they have is incredible.

“Elliott is our only child. It was a huge shock when he was diagnosed and it’s been a long journey with plenty of highs and lows.

“He completed a six to seven-month intense course of chemotherapy and other treatment and is now on the ‘maintenance’ stage, which is due to end in July 2024.

“He still has daily and monthly chemo and steroids but this is less intense than the first stage.

“He has a pretty good long-term prognosis and he started pre-school in September.

“However, if he has a cold or high temperature, he has to stay in hospital for 24-48 hours as he is more vulnerable to infections.”

Elliott has been treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, particularly following his diagnosis, although the majority has been at the family’s local hospital, New Cross in Wolverhampton.

Mr McNaughton said: “Both hospitals’ staff have been amazing and it’s down to their Doctors and Nurses that our son is fighting this disease so bravely. This donation is to show our appreciation.”

A statement from Rebound said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated.

"We understand the money will go towards plans to upgrade the outdoor space for the children, so this will go a long way to helping to achieve this.”

Amanda Winwood, The RWT Charity Development Manager, and Amie Rogers, its Fundraising and Lead Digital Officer, met Jon and Elliott at a follow-up appointment with Dr Julie Brent.

Dr Brent said: “Patients with leukaemia are often with us for lengthy stays, so it is important to give them a change of scenery and to play, which is part of their rehabilitation.”

Amanda Winwood said: “We are so grateful for this donation. We’ve been overwhelmed at the support to improve the outdoor space.”