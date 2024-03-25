Compton couple congratulated by the King for reaching their 65th anniversary

Geoff and Glenda Bowkley celebrated their sapphire anniversary at their Henwood Close home.

They had a special card from King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulating them on reaching the 65th anniversary milestone. The framed picture of Charles and Camilla, alongside the personally signed message will take pride of place in the Bowkleys home.

The couple met over the bacon slicer at George Colman’s grocery shop in Penn Road, and it was love at first sight when 16-year-old Glenda Anderson met delivery driver Geoff. The couple got engaged the following year.

Devoted Geoff, 89, and Glenda, 83, tied the knot at All Saints Church, Wolverhampton, in 1959 and partied the night away at the Steelhouse Tavern, Steelhouse Lane, which was run by Geoff's proud parents.

Geoff and Glenda Bowkley on their wedding day in 1959

The couple went on to have four daughters Elaine, Velma, Jayne and Lisa.

Geoff said: "Soon after we were married we had our first daughter, Elaine, who was disabled, so it was tough going but we have got through it all and have a wonderful family now. Elaine died in 2014 but we have wonderful memories of her.

"Glenda is crippled with arthritis now so I am her full time carer but hopefully we will have a lot more anniversaries after this."

Glenda said: "We had lots of flowers, cards and chocolates for our anniversary."

A dab hand at party preparations Glenda made the wedding cakes and did the flowers when the couple’s three youngest daughters got married.

She said: “I never wanted boys, although we were been blessed with wonderful sons-in-law.”

Geoff is Glenda's full time carer and they also have carers visit their bungalow throughout the week.

Glenda added: "We don't get out much now but we have got each other and that's what counts."