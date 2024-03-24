Wolverhampton Council applies to bulldoze Lincoln Green post-war bungalows

Responding to a huge demand for homes the Tarron pre-fabricated Tarran Bungalows were only designed to last 15 years.

However, the estate of nearly 100 bungalows in Lincoln Green, Bushbury are still homes to families but are set to be replaced. The regeneration will be split into two developments, the first application concerns the demolition of 44 bungalows and replace them with 48.

The planning application statement said: "These prefabricated homes, known for their quick assembly and temporary housing solution, have exceeded their expected lifespan, serving the community for over 76 years, far beyond their initial 10-15-year expectancy.

"The regeneration program to replace these ageing prefabs with new, energy-efficient homes, acknowledging the Tarrans’ outdated and structurally failing condition.

"This decision, aimed at improving living standards and energy efficiency, marks a new chapter for the Lincoln Green Estate while presenting challenges in preserving the social fabric and heritage of the original Tarran bungalows community."