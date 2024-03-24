Watch as brothers set up their own charity initiative in Wolverhampton city centre to give out parcels and a friendly welcome.

Vick and Juggy Singh, both of Tettenhall, gave away pre-made bags in Darlington Street in the city centre near the Fold Street car park from 8.30am on Saturday morning filled with cereals, tinned goods, toothpaste and toothbrushes, toilet rolls and biscuits. Samosa and a warm cup of coffee were also on offer and many curious people stopped for just a chat.

Samosas, a warm drink and a friendly welcome were on hand from Vick Singh in Wolverhampton City Centre on Saturday morning. Darryl Hamer and Becky Hanson stop by for a chat

The charity giveaway came as the pair celebrated giving back to their local community and also their Sikh heritage by taking part in the tradition of 'Vand Chakna' which is all about helping those in need.

Vik works at Wolverhampton University, in the NHS and also runs a business but had spent since Thursday collecting the items in conjunction with Tesco which were brought at their own expense and setting up the bags, which were available to everyone.

Despite early morning rain, Vick Singh was out in Darlington Street in Wolverhampton to hand out parcels of food and supplies to people from the city

He said: " "This is really to help the local community and give something back, and we thought where better to start than our own home town it is as simple as that

"We are privileged to be in a position to help people and coming from a Sikh background, it aligns perfectly to follow our religion's ethos with one of the three pillars of Sikhism, requiring Van Chakna, which translates to sharing with others, especially those in need.

"We are proud to be able to serve our local community and continue to strive to run more of these charity events in the future."