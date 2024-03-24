See how Black Country locations have changed in 15 years of Google Street View
It's been some 15 years since Google Street View cameras started appearing on roads in the Black Country.
Since then they've regularly returned to the area and helped document how scenes in the area have changed during that time.
We've picked 10 locations around the Black Country that have been transformed since first being photographed by the Street View cameras back in early 2009 and then again when the tech giant returned.
Buildings have come, others have gone.
Are the transformations for the better? That's something everyone will have a view on.