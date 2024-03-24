See how Black Country locations have changed in 15 years of Google Street View

Since then they've regularly returned to the area and helped document how scenes in the area have changed during that time.

We've picked 10 locations around the Black Country that have been transformed since first being photographed by the Street View cameras back in early 2009 and then again when the tech giant returned.

Buildings have come, others have gone.

Are the transformations for the better? That's something everyone will have a view on.

i54

i54 from the M54 motorway in October 2023. Photo: Google

Looking at the fields before the i54 was built on them, in June 2009. Photo: Google

Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Smethwick

Sandwell Aquatics Centre nearing completion in June 2022. Photo: Google

The open field off Londonderry Lane in July 2008. Photo: Google

Sainsbury's, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton's Sainsbury's store in September 2022. Photo: Google

The empty land in March 2009 before Sainsbury's was built. Photo: Google

Showcase Cinema, Walsall

Only the front of Walsall's Showcase Cinema was standing in 2022. Photo: Google

In better days, the approach to Walsall's Showcase Cinema in 2011. Photo: Google

Midland Metropolitan University Hospital

Work on Midland Metropolitan Hospital continues in this May 2022 scene. Photo: Google

In July 2008 there was nothing to suggest the site would soon be cleared to make way for Midland Metropolitan Hospital. Photo: Google

Wolverhampton Market, Cleveland Street

Wolverhampton Market, Cleveland Street, in August 2022. Photo: Google

The land off Cleveland Street in March 2009 before Wolverhampton market moved. Photo: Google

Lower Mill Street, Kidderminster

Car park on Lower Mill Street, Kidderminster, in September 2022. Photo: Google

The building that has since been torn down in Lower Mill Street, Kidderminster. Here it is in August 2009. Photo: Google

New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich

New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich, in May 2022. Photo: Google

No sign of Odeon at New Square in November 2008. Photo: Google

Tipton railway station

Tipton railway station in March 2023. Photo: Google