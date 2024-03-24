Application to erect new signs on listed Halls in Wolverhampton

After Wolverhampton University sponsored the venue, its name has changed to University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.

In keeping with the historic character of the building the new signs will have silver lettering not neon.

A statement in the application said: "The signs will be 3mm aluminium with a powder coated, white satin finish. The letters will be fixed to the building with 6mm studs and nickel-plated locator fixings. All fixings will have stand offs to ensure letter are sat proud of the existing facing materials."

The statement added: ’Both signs use a minimal number of fixings per letter with the individual nature of the lettering allowing the maximum amount of elevation materials to be read through the length of the signage."

The Civic Hall opened in 1938 after first being discussed in 1922 when a councillor bemoaned the lack of venues in Wolverhampton.