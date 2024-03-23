Wolverhampton cafe of quality tastes, friendly welcome and proper breakfasts

The East Park Trading Estate on the outskirts of Wolverhampton is the home of Hickmans Cafe, a cafe which rises above being just a mere greasy spoon by providing quality products with fresh ingredients.

The cafe has been a feature of the estate, which sits opposite East Park, for years and has been under the stewardship of leaseholder Diane Clay since May last year, who said she had never worked in a cafe before, but after being made redundant, saw it and decided to go for it.

She said: "I'd just been made redundant after working, quite happily, in a factory for years and I was just looking for something different to do when I saw this come up.

"I'd never worked in a cafe before, but just saw that this was for sale on Facebook and came over to have a look and it was one of those things where you walk in and it just feels right.

"My son-in-law Luke is a chef, so we had a chat about this and decided to just go for it."

Hickmans Cafe sits inside the East Park Trading Estate

Ms Clay said that when she first came in, there weren't a lot of customers, but after making a few changes, including redecorating the cafe and revamping the menu, trade starting picking up fairly quickly.

She said: "What we did when we took over was paint the walls and install things like a baby chair, as there hadn't been one of those before, as well as a new hot plate, new coasters and nice new mugs.

"What people have told us about the place in the past is that it was always a friendly and nice cafe, but one customer came in and saw us and said he could tell there were new owners as the place was clean.

"The people who come in do seem happy to come in and we get a lot of regulars in who we know by name and they know us by name and we know their orders and, in general, I think we've definitely seen increased sales."

With any good cafe, the biggest selling point should always be the food and Hickmans has provided a wide selection of hot food at reasonable prices, with something for everyone.

Diane Clay has been the owner of the cafe since May 2023

It has hot sandwiches full of sausage, bacon and egg, main meals including pork and stuffing, beans on toast and burgers, cold sandwiches with an array of toppings and choices, plus grilled cheese and fish finger sandwiches and jacket potatoes.

Where it excels itself is through its breakfasts, with small, medium and big versions of the full English breakfast full of bacon, sausage, egg, mushrooms, beans, black pudding and toast, plus a slimmer version and a breakfast baguette.

The biggest seller for the cafe, however, is the Hickmans Challenge, a breakfast challenge with multiple pieces of sausage, bacon, eggs, black pudding, toast, fried bread and hash browns, plus a mountain of chips and bowls of beans and tomatoes, with the meal free if consumed in 30 minutes.

Ms Clay said the challenge was just a small part of what made the cafe what it was, saying that she wanted to make it an affordable place for people to go to and enjoy a meal and saying she was happy to be able to provide it.

The cafe has been part of the community for years and is a popular place for those who know

She said: "We try to use quality food as much as we can and with the cost of living, we tried to price it fairly and have listened to our customers throughout.

"When I first took over, I wondered if I was making the biggest mistake of my life, but I'm so happy to come to work and I really enjoy being here as I take pride in myself and make sure the food is the best quality for the customer.

"We would like to be more well-known and be more widespread to help us keep improving as we don't always get the footfall we'd like due to be in the business estate, but we would like to welcome more people in.

"I do think this is a special place and my motto is that if you like what you do, tell everyone about it and let them try it for themselves."