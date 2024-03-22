'Wise old owl' at Wolverhampton care home celebrates turning 102 with cake

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Vera Hardy lives at MHA Engelberg in Wolverhampton and the occasion of her 102nd birthday was marked with a surprise party with staff and fellow residents.

The home was decked with balloons and flowers and Vera received plenty of cards from family and friends, while a macaroon cake was prepared by the kitchen staff and enjoyed by all.

It was a special occasion for the home, which offers residential care for 34 residents, to celebrate a woman described as a wise old owl by staff, great with a fact or spelling and very dedicated to her faith, having worked as a Sunday School teacher.

Karyn Wherton, activities coordinator said: "Vera is a very loved resident here at MHA Engelberg.

“She is a very humble lady and someone who is very independent and mobile.

“Vera has a strong connection with the church who still keep in regular contact with her and have been visiting her and other lifelong friends in the week leading to her birthday.

“She was overwhelmed with everything that was arranged for her and had a huge smile on her face.

A special macaroon cake was prepared for the party

“Vera has lived in Wolverhampton all of her life and shares with us many happy memories of playing in Bantock Park as a child after seeking permission from the maids of the house to collect conker nuts from the trees.

“She also remembers the cows with the curly horns that used to graze in the fields there and is the one to go to when you need facts checking or a spell check and always a good listening ear when you need one.

“She is very smart and is like a book of quotes, my favourite one is, If you can't be good, be careful, which is something she says very often.”