Which bus routes are diverted during Sunday's Wolverhampton marathon?
A number of bus diversions will be in place for a few hours on Sunday morning for the Wolverhampton marathon to safely take place.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some National Express West Midlands buses will be taking alternative routes on March24 between approximately 8.30am and 11am as the marathon goes ahead.
The affected buses and routes are:
3 – Waterloo Road/Stafford Road closed.Fordhouses route diverted to Stafford St, Cannock Rd, Park Lne, First Ave, Kempthorne Ave, Elston Hall Lne, Three Tuns Lne, Marsh Lne. To Castlecroft: Reverse of above
32 – Stafford Street/Stafford Road closed. 32 to Northwood Park diverted to Stafford Street, Cannock Rd, Park Lne, First Ave, Kempthorne Ave, Bushbury Lne, Fordhouse Rd. To Wolverhampton: Reverse of above
33 – Stafford Street / Stafford Road closed. 33 to Northwood Park diverted to Stafford Street, Cannock Rd, Park Lne, First Ave, Kempthorne Ave, Bushbury Lne. To Wolverhampton: Reverse of above
62 – Waterloo Road/Stafford Road/Gorsebrook Road/Hordern Road closed. 62 to Compton diverted to Road St Andrews, Chapel Ash, Tettenhall Road, Henwood Road. To Wolverhampton: Reverse of above
4 – Waterloo Rd/Stafford Rd/Oxley Moor Rd/Probert Rd closed. 4 to i54 diverted to Stafford Street, Cannock Road, Park Lane, First Avenue, Kempthorne Avenue, Elston Hall Lane, Three Tuns Lane, Stafford Road, Wobaston Road, The Droveway, Blaydon Road and Whitburn Close.