Funding boost for city domestic abuse support charity as it works to improve safe accommodation

The Haven Wolverhampton has been awarded almost £35,000 in funding from the Severn Trent Community Fund to improve its safe accommodation and will use the funds to fit new flooring and fire doors, ensuring its accommodation is safe, homely, and welcoming to women and children who need support.

It was more than 50 years ago that The Haven first opened its doors in 1973 with provisions for only a small number of women.

It now provides safe accommodation for up to 77 women and 100 children at any one time (with accommodation often at full capacity), and supports women and children in the community, and offers a range of holistic services including counselling, therapy and women’s programmes, life skills, children and young people services, substance use support, court advocacy, and resettlement.

The Haven’s support keeps women and children safe, improves wellbeing, grows confidence, supports skills development, and helps to break the cycle of abuse and homelessness.

Thanks to funding from the Severn Trent Community Fund, The Haven can replace flooring and fire doors at one of its accommodation sites, creating a safe, homely, and welcoming environment for women and children fleeing abuse.

'Simran' (her name has been changed to protect her identity), a woman who was supported in one of the refuges, said: “I was scared to accept the space in refuge at first, but I needed to flee and didn’t have a choice.

"My room was comfortable and the place looked so much better than I imagined.

"The support workers in refuge helped me and my daughter to feel happy again, and they showed me that there are good people in the world whom I can rely on and create new relationships with.”

By providing a supportive and comfortable space, The Haven Wolverhampton said it was making a real difference in the lives of domestic abuse survivors like ‘Simran’.

Sarah Abbiss, The Haven Wolverhampton’s grants manager, said: “We’re delighted that the Severn Trent Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

"We’re thankful to the Severn Trent Customer Panel for selecting us for funding so that we’ll be able to improve our accommodation for women and children fleeing abuse.

"Once a woman and her child(ren) have made the decision to leave and separated from their abuser, there is a huge rise in the likelihood of violence.

"However, we know the adjustment to communal accommodation is incredibly difficult. Not only have they left their perpetrator, but they have left their home and comforts behind.

"At such a stressful time in their lives, it is critical women’s first impressions of our accommodation are wholly positive, so they stay with us, where they are safe from harm and access our wraparound support to rebuild their lives.”

The installation of new flooring has already been completed, creating a warm and welcoming environment that helps survivors feel comfortable and supported during their stay.

Work is currently underway to install new fire doors, which will ensure the safety and security of all residents.