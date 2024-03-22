Family in tribute to 'truly remarkable' father and husband Pete Madeley

The Star's Political Editor died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, nine months after being diagnosed with cancer.

He leaves behind wife Marina, daughter Thalia, 19, son Elias, 15 and parents, John and Patricia and sister Liz.

They told the Express & Star they were moved by the many messages of condolence they have received as they paid their own tribute to Pete, who died at the age of 50.

"A champion of local news, Peter was proud of his Black Country roots and dedicated his working life to reporting on local news and national news and its effect on the region, always honestly and with integrity, which he instilled in his children," said Marina.

"He came into journalism at a fairly late stage, having spent many years as a teacher in further education."

His family said it had been his childhood dream to be a reporter and he used to read the Express & Star cover to cover as a child.

"He was highly articulate, intelligent, very astute and always full of hilarious antics. He would light up any room he walked into," they said.

"A truly remarkable person, Peter touched the lives of so many with his quick wit and kindness.

"Over his final days he had many close friends visit and say their goodbyes, and received heartfelt messages from friends and colleagues. Peter was very grateful for all their love.

"Our grief is immeasurable, Peter may be gone, but his love, humour and memories will live on. He will be dearly missed, but never forgotten and will live in our hearts forever."

Other tributes have continued to flood in for Pete from across the political spectrum, as well as other groups, including the Justice For Ryan campaign, which was set up in a quest for justice for Ryan Passey, who was stabbed to death in Stourbridge.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Express & Star’s Political Editor Pete Madeley. Pete was a great journalist, who constantly reported on our Justice For Ryan campaign and genuinely cared about our fight for justice. Our thoughts are with his family and his colleagues at MNA Media," the campaign posted on Facebook.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "The news of Pete’s passing is incredibly sad. A skilled reporter who held politicians to account with professionalism and personality, he was always a tireless champion of the Black Country.

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I want to share my deepest condolences to his wife and children at this difficult time.”

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "Pete was a tenacious and feared journalist, and a master at holding those in power to account.

"But more importantly he was a thoroughly good man, who I was proud to work with.

"The region has lost one of our best, and my thoughts are with his wife and children."