Community hub opens in Wolverhampton offering 'warm space and warm drink' for everyone

Wolverhampton's Moat House residents have welcomed a new community hub that is offering warm drinks and warm hearts for all who require it.

The Moathouse Hub, on Moat House Lane East, Wolverhampton, opened its doors on Wednesday, March 13, offering the Wolverhampton community a warm, safe space where they can feel at home.

Jade Hay, one of the founders of the Moathouse Hub, said: "It's been fantastic, it really has. In the two weeks that we have been open, we have already raised £200, we have given out five food banks and we have had so many donations too.

"The community is loving it too, they are so welcoming and everyone says how grateful they are that there is something like this in the area now."

The community hub started as a way to offer the residents of Wednesfield a safe and warm space when they need it, with Jade saying the idea came to them when they were stopped from entering their home during a police siege.

Jade said: "We had this idea when in October 2023 there was a siege near our home that stopped us from going into our houses. I was bringing my four kids from school and they ended up being in their school uniform for 24 hours, we didn't have anywhere to go.

"We basically wanted to offer the residents here a space where they can go and get food and drinks and be warm if anything like this happened again."

Jade operates the hub with her partner, Ben Lathe, mother Roo Clifford, and chairperson for the hub Bill Harley.

The new community hub offers warm food and drinks for those who need it most. Pictured left, Archie Lathe and Roo Clifford

Jade continued: "We are all really passionate about everything we do here. We all think this is something that is needed in this area. There are similar things in Heath Town and Ashmore Park, but we really needed something local here.

"We are really passionate about helping people and this hub is about us all pulling together to help those who really need it."

The Moathouse Hub is open from 10am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, with more information available on the hub's Facebook page.