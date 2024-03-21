Uncollected recycling waste in Wolverhampton debated at full council

As thousands of residents wake up each week to find out their recycling methods are not up to scratch Penn Councillor Celia Hibbert claimed the new check before you chuck it represented a major rule change.

However, Wolverhampton Council claim the city's recycling is less contaminated after the rules were more strictly implemented but denied the rules had changed.

Independent Councillor Hibbert said: There is a great concern by well-meaning residents of our city, regarding the “major rule-change” of recycling bin collection which came into effect on January 29.

The rule change, which is meant to improve recycling, has in fact resulted to a staggering 2,370 grey bins refused by collection teams in the first week, of this “major rule change”

"There has been significant amount of anxiety, frustration and panic caused in our community, which has resulted to several complaints, online comments, calls, and emails to both Councillors and staff. In addition to having a negative impact directly on residents, our streets are now an eyesore with several bins left uncollected on a whim.

"It wasn’t that long ago the tip opening times were drastically reduced, this council notes that there has been a reduction in the frequency of both recycling, and general waste bin collection , plus introduction of charges for purple bin waste. Yet, on the other hand council tax is continually increasing."

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, responded to Councillor Hibbert.

He said: "There has been no major rule change, it has never been OK to put the wrong waste in the recycling bin. The list of what is acceptable has not changed.

"We are trying to stop contamination of recycling waste, which is costing residents more than £185,000 a year. We think that money could be spent on better things."

"Over 90 per cent have complied with it, so it is a minority of people, we are offering people help and advice, the last thing I would do is cause residents anxiety."

Councillor Hibbert responded: "Of course there has been a rule change because we have never seen so much waste go uncollected."