Popular street festival set to bring unique performers to city centre

Covent Garden on Tour, a free, family-friendly event, will take place along Victoria Street and Bell Square on Saturday, May 18 from 11am to 4pm.

Acts include an escapologist, comedy character show, stilt walker, hula hoop artist and a juggler to keep the crowds entertained, while there will also be a face painter, sweet and balloon stalls as well as local businesses open in the area.

Admission is free and no tickets are necessary.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Visitor City, said: “I am so excited an event such as this will be taking place in the city centre.

"After extensive public realm improvement works which finished in May 2023, we promised more events in these spaces, and this is exactly what we’re delivering.

“It looks set to be a fantastic, family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy and what makes it even better is it’s completely free.

“I’d encourage everyone to pop along during the day, watch the acts, get involved and support local businesses along the street.

“Covent Garden on Tour will kick off a host of major city centre events happening over the summer that will make use of new public spaces and boost footfall, including Wolverhampton Pride 2024, FISE and Krazy Races."

Covent Garden Entertainment, working in partnership with the council for the event, have 10 years’ experience in the entertainment industry, representing some of the world’s best corporate entertainment, street performers, circus artists and variety acts.

Rob Collins, Director of Covent Garden Entertainment and a Guinness world record holder for escapology, said: “Covent Garden Entertainment are bringing the shows to Wolverhampton.

"We are excited to be bringing some of UK’s best street performers to Victoria Street on May 18 with something for everyone to enjoy.”

More information about the event will be released in the coming weeks.