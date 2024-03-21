Popular colour run set to return for another day of fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Beacon Centre for the Blind Family Fun Colour Run will be returning to East Park in Wolverhampton on Sunday, May 12.

The event provides those taking part with the chance to run a 5K course around the park, with colour being thrown into the air at the start and people encouraged to wear bright and vibrantly coloured clothing.

A spokeswoman for Beacon Centre for the Blind said: "Lace up your running shoes and get ready for a day filled with colour.

"The Beacon Centre for the Blind is thrilled to announce its annual Family Fun Colour Run is back with this year’s 5K taking place on Sunday, May 12, at East Park in Wolverhampton.

"This event promises to be one of the charity's biggest and most colourful of the year, offering participants a chance to experience a running adventure like no other.

"From dazzling bursts of colour to unforgettable moments of fun, the Family Fun Colour Run is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all ages."

Last year’s race raised more than £4,000 for the sight loss charity and Sarah Dovey, fundraising coordinator at the Beacon Centre for the Blind, said she hoped to raise more in 2024.

She said: "Our Family Fun Colour Run is one of our biggest and most colourful events of the year.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our participants, whose generosity helps ensure that no one has to face sight loss alone."

Tickets for the Family Fun Colour Run are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children.

To help participants get the most out of the event, ticket bundle packs are also available which include the ticket to the event, a Colour Run T-shirt, and a coloured powder pack, while people can also purchase Sunglasses, powder packs, and brightly coloured sun visors when they buy tickets.

To find out more about the event on Sunday May 12, go to beaconvision.org/colour-run for more information.

Registration at the event will open at 9.30am and tickets will be available to purchase on the day.

Local companies interested in Beacon’s event sponsorship packages can contact Sarah Dovey on 01902 880 111 or email sdovey@beaconvision.org.