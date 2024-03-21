New pup sponsorship a pleasure for business owner

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jackie Meredith of oven cleaning service Ovenu Codsall is supporting Guide Dogs’ pup Ralph throughout his extensive training programme.

The yellow Golden Retriever/Labrador cross replaces black Lab Selsey, which Ovenu franchisees first started sponsoring in 2021 as although excelling in training, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she could not become a working Guide Dog.

Despite the setback, Ms Meredith said she is continuing her sponsorship in support of the charity.

Now aged 11 months, Ralph is spending time with Puppy Raisers Toni and Adrian, two of the 16,000 volunteers that work with Guide Dogs.

He will remain with them until he’s 12 to 14-months-old before being considered for full Guide Dog training, with the longer-term ambition of being assigned to a visually impaired person.

So far, Ralph is settling in well and is described as sweet and charming, with his latest report card saying he is brilliant at boarding public transport and is confident in busy environments, while his food manners are almost there.

Jackie Meredith is supporting Guide Dogs’ pup Ralph throughout his extensive training programme. Photo: Stuart Turkington

Ms Meredith said: “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work.

"These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction - as well as companionship.

“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup.”

Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement, and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”

For further information or to donate to Guide Dogs, go to guidedogs.org.uk/