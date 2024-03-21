New plans approved for electric forecourt at business park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

GRIDSERVE, a UK based tech-enabled sustainable energy business, is expected to bring the development forward for a GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourt® in phases on plot D of the i54 Business Park, which is located on the county border with Wolverhampton.

It is set to include the construction of an electric vehicle charging station with ancillary uses including retail, food and drink, associated electrical infrastructure, car parking and landscaping.

The planning application, approved by South Staffordshire Council, states the Electric Forecourt® will be powered by 100 per cent net zero energy and will eventually serve cars, motorbikes and HGVs.

i54 currently hosts a workforce of around 2,700 people, with half of the jobs held by people living within a 10-mile radius.

As the most successful enterprise zone in the country, it has been developed by an award-winning partnership of Staffordshire County Council, Wolverhampton Council and South Staffordshire Council.

GRIDSERVE’s Chief Development Officer, Raoul Tufnell, said: “We are excited about the prospect of an award-winning Electric Forecourt being delivered in the Wolverhampton area.

“It will serve our neighbours at i54, the wider city and users of the nearby strategic road network. We are looking forward to sharing more details on the site as we finalise our designs.”

Wolverhampton Council Leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “We are delighted that planning has been approved for GRIDSERVE’s new Electric Forecourt® facility at i54.

“It will provide an excellent boost to our city infrastructure and works well with our sustainability and climate change goals.

“We look forward to seeing the jobs and skills opportunities that will emerge for local people from this.”

Staffordshire County Council deputy Leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Philip White said: “GRIDSERVE’s plans at i54 are great news, offering a first-class electric vehicle charging facility.

“The proposals look like an ideal fit with the occupiers we already have at i54 and will provide enhanced facilities.

“We look forward to supporting GRIDSERVE with their plans for the development of plot D at i54.”

South Staffordshire Council deputy Leader and cabinet member for business enterprise and community infrastructure, Councillor Victoria Wilson, said: “We’re thrilled that one of the country’s leading technology-enabled sustainable energy businesses, GRIDSERVE, has chosen to invest and expand their electric forecourt portfolio into i54 South Staffordshire and we look forward to welcoming them to the area.

“We’re all committed to doing our bit for climate change and sustainability, and this new forecourt will benefit residents, businesses and visitors alike with first class electric car charging and retail facilities in an accessible location.”

Other i54 occupiers include Jaguar Land Rover’s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre, Moog Aircraft Group, ERA Total Security and Atlas Copco.

A further 60 acres of land has also been added to the west side of i54, with its first occupier, Fortune Brands Innovations, new tech-enhanced facility set to become operational later this year.

The i54 management team is marketing the final plot on the western extension.

Businesses and developers can find out more at i54online.com