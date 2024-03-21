Money raised for bleed kits in wake of fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 17-year-old, from Staffordshire, was found with stab wounds in West Park in Park Road West, Wolverhampton, on March 7 at around 4pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two youths have since appeared at crown court charged with his murder.

Now, an online gofundme fundraising page has been set up in the wake of his death.

It has raised more than £600 in a couple of days.

Harleigh Hepworth was fatally stabbed at West Park

Organised by Cara-lee Bunn and Mackenzie John, a post on the fundraising page says: "As most of you are aware on the 7th March 2024, we tragically lost 17 year old Harleigh Hepworth to knife crime.

"He was a very close friend to my brother and a popular lad in Rugeley.

"MacKenzie amazingly campaigns about knife crime after nearly being a victim himself and together we are trying to raise money for bleed kits to be available in and around Staffordshire.

"MacKenzie already has one kit being sent to him ready to be put up in Rugeley but we need more in and around the area.

"Each kit costs £110.

Forensic investigators at the scene following the fatal stabbing

"Bleeding control kits are specialised trauma kits designed to provide bystanders with the products they need to stop life-threatening bleeding until paramedics arrive, potentially saving lives.

"The more we have around the areas means more lives that can be potentially saved."

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/6j83tv-bleed-kits

Flowers, candles and notes have been left at the spot where the teenager died and there was a huge outpouring of emotion on social media as the his family and friends struggled to come to terms with his death.

The incident sparked concern among parents, with one mum claiming she was frightened to let her kids go out.

Last week, two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murder.

It is the latest in a long line of stabbing deaths to take place in Wolverhampton and not the first time a young person has lost their life in West Park.

In 2018, 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova was killed by 17-year-old Ayman Aziz in a terrifying rape and murder that shocked the nation.

Aziz was later convicted of his crimes and jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.