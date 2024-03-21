Lantern parade set to light up city area

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The #LoveTheReans Lantern Parade on Saturday, March 23 takes place between Wildside Activity Centre on Hordern Road and Gatis Community Space on Gatis Street in Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton.

The Parade sees participants walk through the streets of Whitmore Reans carrying specially designed paper lanterns in a variety of colours, shapes and sizes before finishing with a talent show, campfire and barbecue at Gatis Community Centre.

Parade organiser, Adam Billington from Gatis Community Space said: “The annual Lantern parade is an opportunity for the people of Whitmore Reans to mark the end of winter and celebrate being part of a vibrant, diverse community.

“Whitmore Reans has its issues like any other area, but events such as this really do show what a special place this is, and we are once again looking forward to welcoming all the diverse people and communities that live and work here, to show just how much we all #LoveTheReans.”

Mark Hand from Wildside Activity Centre said: “The sight of a huge trail of light parading through the streets is a real spectacle, but what makes it really special is the true sense of community as people gather together to celebrate being part of this unique area.”

The Lantern Parade starts at dusk at Wildside Activity Centre where its canal side location provides a reflective backdrop for the lighting of the lanterns, with the festivities beginning with Wildside’s narrowboat being lit up as it floats into view.

Participants will then make their way to Gatis Community Centre parading their lanterns in a spectacle of light.

The festivities continue at Gatis with a camp fire and barbecue and concludes with a talent show entitled ‘Reans got talent’ for all those in attendance.

The annual Lantern Parade takes place on Saturday, March 23, with participants gathering at 6pm at Wildside Activity Centre for the lighting of the lanterns, before moving to Gatis Street where festivities go on until 9pm.

For more information on the Lantern Parade, call Gatis Community Space on 01902 651155 or Wildside Activity Centre on 01902 754612.

Further details can be found at wildsideac.co.uk/Lantern-Parade or on Facebook: @gatiscommunityspace