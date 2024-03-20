The plans for the Grade II listed Grand Post House, in Lichfield Street, involve housing a kitchen and toilets in the basement and using the ground floor for a restaurant, ceremonial hall and sitting room.

The property, which was built in 1895 in a northern Renaissance style, was the head post office for Wolverhampton until the 1960s when a new post office was erected on the adjoining plot.

The building was then refurbished as offices and teaching rooms and used by the University of Wolverhampton.

The new change of use plans submitted to Wolverhampton Council involve internal alterations only.

However, the external appearance of the building is currently in a poor condition and broken glass in windows would be replaced and brick work cleaned.