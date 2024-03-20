Wolverhampton cinema plans take major step forward with reopening planned for later this year

Wolverhampton Council has agreed heads of terms with PDJ Management Ltd (PDJ), which was announced as the preferred developer in December.

It paves the way for the contract with PDJ to be finalised ahead of the independent commercial operator starting the redevelopment in the coming weeks, with a view to opening to the public later this year.

It comes after the Light House cinema was forced to close in November 2022, after more than three decades in the city, due to “unsustainable” levels of debt.

Thousands of people signed a petition to protest against its closure, which was seen as a major blow to the city centre.

What the new Chubb cinema space could look like

PDJ was the successful bidder from a group of eight which submitted formal expressions of interest in the Fryer Street venue.

It has put forward plans to convert the 8,000sq ft council-owned space from an out-dated two-screen venue to a newly refurbished four-screen cinema.

The council and PDJ will be making a £2 million joint investment in the critical refurbishment and fit-out programme and entering into a 30-year lease.

The new-look venue is predicted to attract up to 130,000 visitors a year to the city centre at full flow and boost local economy by half-a-million-pounds annually, with three permanent and 20 to 25 part-time jobs created.

The council is also working closely with the Chubb Buildings landlord, Midlands Industrial Association (MIA), which oversees a range of businesses already within the buildings, on the scheme.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for visitor city, said: “I am delighted we have now agreed heads of terms with PDJ and we can now move forward at pace to help bring their vision to reality.

“We know from our call out for expressions of interest in this venue that there is a strong appetite for leisure opportunities in our city centre.

“PDJ have confidence in Wolverhampton and are suitably qualified cinema and entertainment experts to transform this space in our wonderful Chubb buildings and deliver an affordable luxury offer.

“They have a sound and sustainable plan that will further enhance our arts, culture and entertainment offer for residents and visitors to Wolverhampton, working alongside popular venues like the art gallery, Grand Theatre and The Halls Wolverhampton – all boosting city centre footfall.”

James Jervis, director at PDJ Management, said: "We're extremely excited to be pressing forward with the cinema at the Chubb and gearing up to start construction on-site soon.

"The overwhelming enthusiasm following the December announcement underscores the demand for an independent cinema right in the heart of Wolverhampton's city centre.

"With an exciting line-up of films planned for 2024 and beyond, we're committed to offering the best cinematic experience for our audience."

Andy Munro, chairman of Midlands Industrial Association, said: “The Chubb is one of our flagship buildings and we are excited at the prospect of a cinema operator with the pedigree and track record of PDJ taking over the cinema.”

PDJ already runs successful cinemas elsewhere in the country.