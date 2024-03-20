Appeal for witnesses after sexual assault on Wolverhampton bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened on the number 32 bus in Wolverhampton at around 1.30pm on Saturday, March 9.

Now, West Midlands Police is appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward to help with their investigation.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Were you travelling on the no.32 bus in Wolverhampton at around 1.30pm on Saturday, 9 March?

"We're investigating after a sexual assault was reported to us, and we'd like to hear from passengers."

Anyone with information into the sexual assault can get in touch with police via the Live Chat service on their website, or by calling their 101 number, quoting log number 20/305654/24.