Watch: What is the new McDonald's on Wolverhampton's Penn Road really like?

The McDonald's restaurant on Lea Road in Penn in Wolverhampton reopened last week after a £1 million, nine-week refurbishment that has changed the inside of the restaurant to look closer to other restaurants across the country.

The changes has also seen the car park changed to help better direct traffic, as well as an outdoor area with more seating and ports for electric cars to recharge at.

With all these changes having been done, has it changed the user experience? I've been going to this restaurant for around 30 years and have seen it change over time, so thought it would be good to go down and see for myself.

On driving in via Lea Road, the restaurant building hasn't changed that much, with the drive-thru area still set going around the building, but the car park is different, with just the one road now going around the building, as opposed to two divergent sections.