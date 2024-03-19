Motorists warned about traffic disruption in Wolverhampton today
Motorists have been warned to plan ahead due to traffic between Bilston and Wolverhampton city centre.
By Adam Smith
Published
Roadworks have closed a lane on Bilston Road due to emergency repair work to the surface.
The lane will be closed until at least 3pm.
West Midlands Roads tweeted: "Bilston Road – Outbound between Bilston Street Island and Commercial Road, Wolverhampton.
"Emergency carriageway repair work. Lane closure until 15:00
"Allow extra time to travel."