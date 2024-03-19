Men to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates charged with robbery offences
Two men are due in court this morning (Tuesday) accused of robberies and the theft of a car in Wolverhampton.
By Paul Jenkins
The pair, both aged 30, were arrested on Sunday when officers visited addresses in Willenhall as part of ongoing enquiries into robberies which took place last month in Portobello and Ettingshall, where high value cars were stolen.
They will both appear before magistrates charged with two counts of robbery, common assault and theft of a motor vehicle,