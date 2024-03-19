Drivers warned of 20 minute delays on M54 after crash between Wolverhampton and Albrighton

National Highways West Midlands said a lane on the westbound carriageway of the motorway is closed between junctions two and three for barrier repairs.

There are delays of 20 minutes and tailbacks of around three miles.

National Highways: West Midlands posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Lane 2 is CLOSED on the #M54 westbound between J2 #Wolverhampton and J3 #Albrighton for barrier repairs following an earlier collision.

"There are currently delays of 20 mins and approx 3 miles of congestion on approach to lane closure."