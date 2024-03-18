City park set to welcome thousands for annual Vaisakhi celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Vaisakhi will be returning to West Park on Sunday, May 5, with the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton promising entertainment for all the family, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage.

Running from 12pm to 5pm, there will be speeches by religious leaders, a variety of local organisations will showcase their services and free food will also be served throughout the day, with entry also free.

Vaisakhi is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.

It is the Sikh New Year festival, and this year marks the 325th Anniversary of the Creation of the Khalsa Order and making of Saint-Solider by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Visitor City, said: "Vaisakhi is always hugely popular and we look forward to this year’s celebrations.

“With two months to go, preparations are underway by the Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton and people who live in the city, to ensure another fun-filled family event.

“We are pleased that the event is returning to West Park and are looking forward to being able to celebrate the festival again as it is an extremely important date in the city’s calendar.

“There is limited parking around West Park, so attendees are kindly requested to park responsibly or to make use of nearby car parks on Fold Street and Clifton Street.

"We are urging everyone to put the date in their diary and see West Park come alive to the sights and sounds of the Vaisakhi Festival."

Beforehand, there will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara on Cannock Road to West Park, starting at 9am.

Motorists are advised that temporary road closures will be in place while the procession makes it way to the park.

To support the safe arrival of the parade as it makes its way into the park, a temporary one-way system will be in place around West Park from 9am and removed 30 minutes after the procession ends to keep traffic moving.

More details will be sent to those residents who will be affected in due course.