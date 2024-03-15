Tributes paid after shock death of devout Christian who served her community in Wolverhampton

Vanessa Brown died suddenly last Friday shortly after flying to Dubai – it is believed she had gone there to celebrate her 40th birthday.

In 2020 she was awarded the OBE for her volunteer work on the Windrush Reform Programme helping British subjects – many from Caribbean descent – who were either wrongly detained, denied legal rights or threatened with deportation.

She also worked at the Home Office, supplying information for more than 2,000 people affected by the scandal and volunteered at the London Olympics in 2012.

The Bilston grandmother-of-one worshipped at a number of churches in the Bilston and Wolverhampton areas and went to Pendeford High School.