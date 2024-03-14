Wolverhampton Council brands planned strikes by waste workers 'disappointing'

The GMB announced yesterday workers at the Crown Street Energy From Waste (EFW) plant would walk out between Wednesday, March 20 and Friday, March 22, in a dispute about pay.

Wolverhampton Council has responded to the strike declaration which would impact the city's refuse disposal system.

A spokesperson said: “The council has been notified by GMB of the strike action by council employees at the EFW plant.

“It is disappointed by their decision to take this action following discussions with GMB on pay issues over the last few months.

“The council and its management contractor have plans in place to ensure that the action does not impact the safe operation of the plant, and that no other council services will be affected.”

Workers at the site, which processes over 100,000 tonnes of household waste each year, are angry at facing a pay freeze since April 2022 and the GMB claims the council are currently breaching the terms of their contract which guarantees annual pay negotiations.

Tom Warnett, GMB regional organiser, said: “We will be giving our members the full support of the union as they prepare to take industrial action.

“However if strike action does go ahead, we do not believe the site can be safely or legally operated and will be working with those responsible to ensure that the plant is safely shut off to protect nearby residents and businesses.”

Opened in 1998 to burn in the region of 115,000 tonnes of local domestic a year, the plant also generates electricity for the local community.